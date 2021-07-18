India again reports over 40,000 daily new Covid-19 cases, is now world’s 4th highest in weekly cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jul18’21) – Indonesia has displaced Brazil as the country currently recording the highest number of fresh weekly Covid-19 cases in the world, the position occupied by India for much of this year so far. India is now the country reporting the fourth highest number of weekly fresh cases after being overtaken by the UK, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 18.

India’s numbers have been falling slightly faster this week than the last. It reported 2.69 lakh new cases in the last seven days, a decline of 8% over the preceding seven days, the report added.

However, this morning, India’s daily Covid cases are once again above the 40,000-mark.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 3,078 to 41,157, while the daily new deaths had declined by 42 to 518 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 18 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,106,065 cases and 413,609 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 30.27 million (30,269,796 or 97.31%) while active cases have seen a decline by 1,365 to reach more than .42 million (422,660 or 1.36%).

The fatality rate was 1.33%.

The above percentages have remained the same as the day before.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 2.13% and the weekly to 2.8%.

Seven states / Union Territories namely Kerala (+2,837), Andhra Pradesh (+187), Goa (+4), Manipur (+414), Arunachal Pradesh (+61), Mizoram (+156), and Nagaland (+30) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 5,356, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 18. Of them 4,897 had recovered while 327 were active. Those who have died total 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 190 million (190,089,665) and the deaths over 4 million (4,083,301), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM.