India among few countries reporting surge in Covid-19 cases, active Tibetan cases total 131

(TibetanReview.net, Sep02’21) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has on Sep 1 reported a plateauing of the number of new Covid-19 cases globally even as India, it said, was among few nations that saw a surge last week, reported tribuneindia.com Sep 1. Kerala remains the singularly largest contributor to India’s daily new cases, accounting for a third of the daily total.

Earlier, on Aug 31, the ANI new service cited Dr Samiran Panda, the head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as saying that the states which did not face an intense second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic were now witnessing increasing trend of Covid-19 cases, showing early signs of the third wave.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases increased by 5,127 to 47,092 while the daily new deaths increased by 49 to 509 in the past 24 hours recorded on Sep 2 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 32,857,937 cases and 439,529 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have reached over 32 million (32,028,825 or 97.48%) while active cases have increased 11,402 to over .389 million (389,583 or 1.19%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%. The weekly positivity rate was 2.62%. Fifteen states / Union Territories have reported increases in active cases. They were Kerala (+11,020), Karnataka (+26), Gujarat (+3), Madhya Pradesh (+4), Haryana (+6), Punjab (+6), Jharkhand (+7), Uttarakhand (+11), Himachal Pradesh (+142), Goa (+12), Puducherry (+70), Tripura (+62), Mizoram (+980), Arunachal Pradesh (+10), and Ladakh (+2).

Two states, namely Maharashtra and Kerala, continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Sep2, 2021 at 1:51 PM.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal stands at 6,167, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Sep 2. Of them 5,888 had recovered while 131 were active. The total fatality was 148.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 218.5 million (218,502,500) and the deaths over 4.54 million (4,544,546, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Sep 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM.