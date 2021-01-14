5.7 C
India asked not to show laxity as global Covid-19 graph keeps rising

By tibetanreview
Covid-19 infections and deaths in India have continued to fall for 14 weeks. (Photo courtesy: Michigan University)

(TibetanReview.net, Jan13’21) – Although the Covid-19 situation in India has been continuously improving over the last several months, the country’s health ministry has warned Jan 12 that the country could not show laxity as the situation was worrisome across the entire world.

Addressing a press briefing, India’s health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has pointed out that the coronavirus infections graph was climbing in countries such as the United States, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom and South Africa.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 15,968 new cases and 202 new Covid-19 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Jan 13 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,495,147 cases and 151,529 deaths.

A total of 10,129,111, or 96.51%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 214,507, or 2.04% of the total. The case fatality rate remained at 1.44%. The percentage figures were mostly improvement over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 15,968, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 17,817, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 2,051.

The country’s fifth-worst hit Kerala continued to report the highest daily new infections at 5,507, followed successively by the country’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra (2,936), second-worst hit Karnataka (751), eighth-worst hit West Bengal (751), Chattisgarh (729), fourth worst-hit Tamil Nadu (682), Gujarat (671), seventh-worst hit Uttar Pradesh (495), Madhya Pradesh (471), … Himachal Pradesh (75), and so on.

The 202 daily new deaths included 50 from Maharashtra; 25 from Kerala; 18 from West Bengal; 16 from Delhi; 12 from Chattisgarh; 11 from Uttarakhand; 10 from Uttar Pradesh; 9 from Punjab; 8 each from Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana; 4 from Bihar; 5 from Karnataka; 3 each from Gujarat and Telangana; 3 from Rajasthan; 2 from Andhra Pradesh and so on.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the sixth day at 1,473. Of them 1,392 had recovered, 44 were active and 37 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Jan 13.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 91,691,962 and the deaths 1,964,571, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Jan 13, 2021.

tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

