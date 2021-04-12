India become world’s 2nd worst Covid-19 hit country, overtaking Brazil

(TibetanReview.net, Apr12’21) – India is now the world’s second-worst Covid-19 hit nation in absolute number after overtaking Brazil to stand behind the USA.

India’s latest daily record of nearly 1,69,000 reported this morning was the sixth record rise in seven days, pushing the country’s caseload to over 13.5 million, reported the ndtv.com Apr 12.

And the country has registered a steady increase in active cases for the 33rd day in a row, rising to 1.2 million now, noted Indian media reports this morning.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 168,912 new Covid-19 cases and 904 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 12 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 13,527,717 cases and 170,179 deaths respectively.

A total of 12,156,529, or 89.86%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 1,201,009, or 8.88% of the total. However, the case fatality has fallen to 1.26%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 168,912, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 75,086, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 92,922.

Nineteen states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (63,294), Chattisgarh (10,521), Uttar Pradesh (15,276), Delhi (10,744), Karnataka (10,250), Kerala (6,986), Tamil Nadu (6,618), Gujarat (5,469), Madhya Pradesh (5,939), Rajasthan (5,105), West Bengal (4,398), Bihar (3,756), Andhra Pradesh (3,495), Punjab (3,039), Telangana (2,251), Haryana (3,440), Jharkhand (2,296), Odisha (1,379), and Uttarakhand (1,333).

Six more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Jammu and Kashmir (915), Himachal Pradesh (572), Goa (525), Assam (352), Chandigarh (402), Puducherry (306).

Nineteen states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (349), Chattisgarh (122), Uttar Pradesh (67), Punjab (59), Gujarat (54), Delhi (48), Karnataka (40), Madhya Pradesh (24), Tamil Nadu (22), Jharkhand (21), Kerala (16), Haryana (16), Andhra Pradesh (9), West Bengal (10), Uttarakhand (8), Telangana (6), Bihar (6), Jammu and Kashmir (5), and Chandigarh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is now the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the sixth day at 1,732, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 11. Of them, 1,576 had recovered, 109 were active and 47 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 136,141,318 and the deaths 2,938,333, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 4:50 PM on Apr 12, 2021.