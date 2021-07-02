India becomes third country to report over 4 lakh Covid deaths, active Tibetan cases total 367

(TibetanReview.net, Jul02’21) – India on Jul 1 became the third country to report over 4 lakh Covid deaths after the US and Brazil. Mexico is the only other country to have registered more than 2 lakh deaths. Altogether, 10 countries have totaled more than one lakh Covid or related deaths, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 2. Tibetans in India and Nepal reported 72 new cases over the past one week.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 2,169 to 46,617, while the daily new deaths had declined by 152 to 853 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 2 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,458,251 cases and 400,312 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29.54 million (29,548,302 or 97.01%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .5 million (509,637 or 1.67%).

The fatality rate continued to be 1.31%.

The daily positivity rate was 2.48% and the weekly 2.57%.

However, eight states / Union Territories, namely Maharashtra (+309), Kerala (+1,180), Himachal Pradesh (+14), Go (+4), Meghalaya (+6), Arunachal Pradesh (+21), Sikkim (+84), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (+2) have reported increases in active cases.

Three states continue to have more than 65,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 39,000 active cases.

Kerala was the only state to continue to report more than 10,000 daily new cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for two days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 39 to hit 5,156, according to the 66th weekly briefing Jul 2 of the Covid-19 task force of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported on its Tibet.net website Jul 2. Of them 4,658 had recovered while 367 were active. Those who have died continue to total 131. There had been 72 new cases over the past one week.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 182.68 million (182,685,990) and the deaths over 3.95 million (3,956,753), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM.