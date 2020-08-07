India becomes third country with more than 2 million Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Aug07’20) – India has just become the third country in the world to report more than two million Covid-19 infections after the United States and Brazil. However, citing the country’s high recovery and low fatality rates, and given the size of its population vis-à-vis the other badly affected countries, the government of India continues to be positive about its record in containing the pandemic’s spread.

Nevertheless, as pointed out by bbc.com Aug 6, India confirmed the last million cases in just 20 days, faster than the US (43 days) or Brazil (27 days) which currently have higher numbers.

India is also generating the highest number of daily new cases in the world, the report said.

Latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 62,538 new cases – a new daily record – and 886 new deaths in the past 24 hours as of Aug 7 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,027,074 cases and 41,585 deaths.

A total of 1,378,105, or 67.62%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 607,384. The fatality rate has thus further dropped to 2.07%.

Still, this was the ninth consecutive day the number of daily new cases in India had increased by more than 50,000.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 62,538, was much more than the daily number of those who recovered at 49,769, increasing the number of active cases.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India has the fifth highest number of deaths from the pandemic. Only the USA, Brazil, the UK, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

Eleven states, namely Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, and Assam each have reported more than 50,000 infections so far in that order.

Nine other states, namely, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh each have reported more than 10,000 cases so far in that order.

Besides, there were twelve other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Tripura, Puducherry, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in that order.

Finally, there were three other states/Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases each, namely, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Only Lakshadweep did not have any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 16,792 (↑316), followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi each with more than 4,000 deaths; Karnataka and Gujarat with more than 2,000 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh with more than 1,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam with more than 100 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal stood at a total of 79 (↑3) so far, of whom 12 were active, 65 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 7 morning.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 19,111,123 and the deaths 715,163, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:04:56 PM on Aug 7, 2020.

