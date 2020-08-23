India confident of controlling Covid-19 pandemic despite total cases crossing 3 million

(TibetanReview.net, Aug23’20) – Although the government of India speaks of the Covid-19 infection’s spread in the country being under control with continuously improving figures on recoveries, deaths, and active cases, the daily new infections continue to remain very high, hitting new records every now and then, with the result that the country is now the third in the world to cross the 3 million mark in total number of infections. Only the US with more than 5.6 million and Brazil with close to 3.6 million have reported more infections than India.

The number of cases in India crossed 3 million in just 15 days after it had reported 2 million cases, reported ndtv.com Aug 22, citing government data.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 69,239 new cases and 912 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 23 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,044,940 cases and 56,706 deaths.

A total of 2,280,566, or 74.90%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 707,668, or 23.24% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.86%. These were, as before, improvements over the previous day’s numbers.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 69,239, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 57,989, which meant an increase in the number of active cases by 11,950.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Nine states, namely Maharashtra (671,942 ↑14,492), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana (104,249 ↑2384) had reported more than 104,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 51,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states/Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Puducherry had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,300 cases each, namely, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram had less than 1,000 cases at (917 ↑14).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 21,995 (↑297); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 6,400 deaths; Delhi and Karnataka with more than 4,200 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with more than 3,100 deaths; Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 2,700 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh and Punjab with over 1,000 deaths; and Rajasthan, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Chattisgarh with between 944 and 189 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a total of 94 (↑0) so far, of whom 14 were active, 77 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 23 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 23,208,492 and the deaths 804,474, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:57:52 PM on Aug 23, 2020.

