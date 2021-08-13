India continues to report close to 40,000 Covid-19 cases daily; 132 cases, 4 deaths reported among Tibetans in past week

(TibetanReview.net, Aug13’21) – India has seen a steady, but painfully slow, fall in daily Covid cases so far in August after a spike in the last week of July. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases, which had risen to 40,832 on August 1, stood at 37,719 on August 11, the lowest since Jul 25., reported the timesofindia.com Aug 13.

It said fresh cases remained above 20,000 for the third day running in Kerala while Maharashtra’s count topped 6,000 for the first time in five days even as daily cases in India continued to decline marginally while staying close to the 40,000 mark.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases declined by 1,075 to 40,120 while the daily new deaths increased by 95 to 585 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 13 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 32,117,826 cases and 430,254 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have reached over 31.3 million (31,302,345 or 97.46%) while active cases have declined by 2,760 to over .38 million (385,227 or 1.20%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 2.04% and the weekly positivity to 2.13%.

Fifteeen states / Union Territories, Kerala (+562), Tamil Nadu (+17), Andhra Pradesh (+271), Delhi (+8), Haryana (+2), Punjab (+16), Jharkhand (+15), Jammu And Kashmir (+10), Himachal Pradesh (+112), Goa (+10), Puducherry (+48), Meghalaya (+43), Chandigarh (+2), Ladakh (+5), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+1) have reported increases in active cases.

Eight states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases, with Kerala being the only state with more than 70,000 at 177,040 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second number of Covid-19 cases after the USA and the third highest total number of deaths after Brazil, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 13, 2021 at 1:51 PM.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increase by 46 to 6,080, according to the Covid-19 task force of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) while addressing its 72nd weekly briefing Aug 13. Of them 5,631 had recovered while 305 were active. Two more Tibetans had died, taking the total fatality to 144.

The task force has said there were 132 new positive cases and four new deaths reported during the pat one week.

A total of 21,087 Tibetans (in India?) were fully vaccinated while 28,689 had received their first dose. And in Nepal, 2630 Tibetans are fully vaccinated while 836 had received their first dose.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 204 million (204,139,810) and the deaths over 4.31 million (4,317,489), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 11, 2021 at 3:51 PM.