India continues to report declining Covid-19 numbers, but still among world’s highest; Tibetan cases reach 755

(TibetanReview.net, Oct22’20) – Argentina, Brazil, Britain, France, India, Russia and the United States have helped push the global Covid-19 tally to more than 40.7 million with large numbers of new coronavirus cases over the past week, reported the New York Times Oct 21. The global total has since crossed 41.243 million on Oct 22.

The report said India reported 411,718 over the past seven days, but numbers had been falling since mid-September. “It sounds like good news”, it added, “but the lower numbers have raised questions about the reliability of the rapid tests that have become more widespread there.”

Whatever may be the case, India recorded less than 60,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third day in a row (not counting Monday’s low tally), indicating another steep fall in infections in the country, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 22.

Besides, active cases had declined in every major state except Delhi and West Bengal in the last one week, reported the indianexpress.com Oct 22. Even Kerala, the fastest growing state right now, has seen a small drop in the active cases in the last week, it added.

The report noted that the number of active cases were now more than three lakh lower than the peak that was achieved in the middle of October. There have been only five days since Sep 17 when detection of new infections had exceeded the number of people recovering from the disease, it said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 55,839 new cases and 702 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 22 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,706,946 cases and 116,616 deaths.

A total of 6,874,518, or 89.20%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 715,812, or 9.29% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.51%. These were almost all significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 55,839, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 79,415, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 24,278. The number of active cases has fallen below 8 lakh for the sixth day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 460,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 200,000 cases each and included, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Six other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 59,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 42,633 (↑180); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,600 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,500 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,100 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,000 death, Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,800 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar with more than 1,000 deaths each; Uttarakhand, Assam, and Jharkhand with between 960 and 851 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 755 (↑25), of whom 437 were active, 299 had recovered and 19 (↑0) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 22.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 41,243,013 and the deaths 1,131,528, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:54 PM on Oct 22, 2020.

By Blogsdna