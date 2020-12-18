India continues to report declining daily and active Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Dec18’20) – Cumulative Covid-19 cases in India are set to cross the 10 million mark over the next two days while active cases continue to fall. Meanwhile after declining by 18%, but increasing by 20% thereafter and then coming down by nearly 9% over the past three days, there has been a fall by 4.6% of fresh Covid-19 cases in India over the past 24 hours as of this morning, according to ndtv.com reports Dec 15-18.

Nevertheless, fresh Covid cases have remained below 30,000 for fifth consecutive days while active caseload has remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

India’s Covid-19 recoveries were stated to be among the highest in the world. “While the global figure for recovery rate is 70.27%, India is recording 95.31%. The USA, Brazil, Russia, and Italy are reporting lesser recovery rates,” the indianexpress.com Dec 18 quoted the country’s health ministry as saying.

Also, Covid-19 deaths this week have remained below 400 on all days so far, in contrast to last week when it had crossed the 400-mark on four days, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 18.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 22,890 new cases and 338 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 18 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,979,447 cases and 144,789 deaths.

A total of 9,502,827, or 95.40%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 313,831, or 3.14% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 22,890, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 31,087, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 8,535.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,392 (↑0), of whom 133 were active, 1,224 had recovered and 35 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 18.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 74,983,475 and the deaths 1,662,679, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:57 PM on Dec 18, 2020.