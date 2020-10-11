India continues to report improving Covid-19 situation even as total infections crossed 6 million

(TibetanReview.net, Oct11’20) – India has become the second country after the United States to cross the grim milestone of seven million Covid-19 infections this morning. However, on the positive side, the country has recorded its six millionth recovery and the ninth consecutive day of decline in active cases, noted the timesofindia.com Oct 11.

Also, the number of deaths from the pandemic remained below 1,000 for the eighth consecutive day.

And the active cases have sustained on the downslide and are less than 9 lakh for the past three days, noted the tribuneindia.com Oct 11.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 74,383 new cases and 918 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 11 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,053,806 cases and 108,334 deaths.

A total of 6,077,976, or 86.17 %, had recovered while the number of active cases was 867,496, or 12.30% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.54%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 74,383, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 89,154, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 15,689.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 650,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 54,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 40,040 (↑308); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 10,000; Karnataka with more than 9,000 deaths, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,100 deaths each; Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,500 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,500 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Chattisgarh, and Odisha with more than 1,000 deaths each; Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 978 and 734 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 535 (↑0), of whom 287 were active, 233 had recovered and 15 (↑0) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 11.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 37,243,537 and the deaths 1,073,348, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:53 PM on Oct 11, 2020.

