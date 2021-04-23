India continues to report world’s highest daily new Covid-19 cases, reported Tibetan cases touch 2,097

(TibetanReview.net, Apr23’21) – India is now the world’s worst Covid-19-hit country on almost every count, reporting more than 300,000 daily new cases for the second day, each being the world’s highest by far, and over 200,000 daily new cases since Apr 15.

It was also the worst week for Tibetans in India and Nepal, reporting 260 new cases.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 332,730 new Covid-19 cases and 2,263 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 23 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 16,263,695 cases and 186,920 deaths respectively.

A total of 13,648,159, or 83.92%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 2,428,616, or 14.93% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.15%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 332,730, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 193,279, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 137,188.

Twenty-three states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (67,013), Uttar Pradesh (34,254), Kerala (26,995), Delhi (26,169), Karnataka (25,795), Chattisgarh (16,750), Rajasthan (14,468), Gujarat (13,105), Tamil Nadu (12,652), Madhya Pradesh (12,384), West Bengal (11,948), Bihar (11,489), Andhra Pradesh (10,759), Haryana (9,742), Jharkhand (7,595), Odisha (6,164), Telangana (6,026), Punjab (5,450), Uttarakhand (3,998), Jammu and Kashmir (1,965), Assam (1,931), Himachal Pradesh (1,774), and Goa (1,410).

Eight other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Puducherry (987), Chandigarh (634), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (238), Ladakh (198), Meghalaya (180), Lakshadweep (145), Sikkim (124), and Arunachal Pradesh (110).

Twenty-five states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (568), Delhi (306), Chattisgarh (207), Uttar Pradesh (195), Gujarat (137), Karnataka (123), Jharkhand (106), Madhya Pradesh (75), Punjab (75), Rajasthan (59), Bihar (59), Tamil Nadu (59), West Bengal (56), Haryana (55), Andhra Pradesh (31), Telangana (29), Kerala (28), Goa (21), Uttarakhand (19), Himachal Pradesh (18), Assam (10), Jammu and Kashmir (8), Odisha (7), Puducherry (4), and Chandigarh (4). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 86 to reach 2,097 reported to the Department of Healh of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), said the CTA’s Tibet.net website Apr 22. Of the total number of cases, 355 were active and over 50 had died, with the rest having recovered.

The Covid-19 task force of the CTA has said at its 55th weekly briefing that ther had been there had been 260 new cases this week alone.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 144,804,485 and the deaths 3,073,868, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM.