India eyes readiness of Covid-19 vaccines in a few weeks, new cases remain flat, Tibetan cases total 1,343

(TibetanReview.net, Dec05’20) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has said Dec 4 that Covid-19 vaccines were likely to be ready in the country in a few weeks. “Experts believe that Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers & elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination,” several reports quoted Modi as saying.

Meanwhile with India recording more recoveries than the new cases for the last eight days, the active caseload had dropped below 4.10 lakh on Dec 5 morning, the lowest in 136 days, the ANI news service Dec 5 cited India’s ministry of health and family welfare as saying.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 36,652 new cases and 512 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 5 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,608,211 cases and 139,700 deaths. The number of new cases was almost the same as the day before while the number of deaths was less. The daily count has stayed within a narrow range of 36,000 to 37,000 for the past four days while the numbers last week were mostly above 40,000, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 5.

A total of 9,058,822, or 94.20%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 409,689, or 4.35% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were exactly the same as the day before.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 36,652, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 42,533, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 6,393.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 25st successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 28nd consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 496,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 211,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 109,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 47,599 (↑127); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,700 deaths each; Delhi with over 9,400 deaths; West Bengal with over 8,600 deaths, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with over 7,000 death each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 4,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,300 deaths; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,300 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Meghalaya with between 987 and 118 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,343 (↑22), of whom 151 were active, 1,158 had recovered and 34 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 5.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases had totaled 65,987,238 and the deaths 1,520,478, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:57 PM on Dec 5, 2020.

