India had world’s highest daily Covid-19 cases over past one week

(TibetanReview.net, Apr08’21) – India has consistently recorded the highest daily new infections of the novel coronavirus in the world for the past week, noted qz.com Apr 8. It first surpassed its Sep 2020 peak of 98,000 cases on Apr 4, and over 100,000 people have been testing positive daily since then, the report said.

Scientists working on a mathematical model to examine the Covid-19 spread have predicted that the current, second wave will peak somewhere between Apr 15 and 20 and then see a decline, reported the timesofindia.com Apr 9. Previous such predictions had all turned out wrong.

The number of ‘active’ symptomatic cases during this period would hit a high, roughly a week later, at the same level of around 10 lakh cases that the country had seen in September last year, the scientists were cited as saying. And it may see a steep decline by the end of May, they have added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 131,968 new Covid-19 cases and 780 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 9 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 13,060,542 cases and 167,642 deaths respectively.

A total of 11,913,292, or 91.22%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 979,608, or 7.5% of the total. Both the percentage figures were in keeping with continuous, rapidly worsening trends. However, the case fatality had further fallen to 1.28%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 131,968, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 61,899, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 69,289.

Seventeen states have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (56,286), Chattisgarh (10,652), Uttar Pradesh (8,474), Delhi (7,437), Karnataka (6,570), Kerala (4,353), Madhya Pradesh (4,324), Tamil Nadu (4,276), Gujarat (4,021), Rajasthan (3,526), Punjab (3,070), Haryana (2,872), West Bengal (2,783), Andhra Pradesh (2,558), Telangana (2,128), Bihar (1,911), and Jharkhand (1,882).

Eight more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Odisha (879), Jammu and Kashmir (835), Uttarakhand (787), Himachal Pradesh (621), Goa (582), Chandigarh (324), Puducherry (293), and Assam (245).

Eighteen states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (376), Chattisgarh (94), Punjab (56), Uttar Pradesh (39), Karnataka (36), Gujarat (35), Madhya Pradesh (27), Delhi (24), Tamil Nadu (19), Kerala (18), Haryana (11), West Bengal (7), Jharkhand (7), Andhra Pradesh (6), Himachal Pradesh (6), Telangana (5), Bihar (4), and Uttarakhand (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the third day at 1,732, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 9. Of them, 1,576 had recovered, 109 were active and 47 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 134,038,180 and the deaths 2,904,554, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:50 PM on Apr 9, 2021.