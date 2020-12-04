India has 2nd highest Covid-19 cases but 7th highest active cases; Tibetan cases hit 1,321

(TibetanReview.net, Dec04’20) – While India has recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 cases so far, its tally of active cases now stands at fewer than 4.2 lakh, the 7th highest in the world below the US, France, Italy, Brazil, Belgium and Russia, reported the timesofindia.com Dec 4, citing the worldometers.info website. Besides, for the fifth day in a row, daily Covid cases in India have stayed below 40,000, the report added.

In addition, while the count of fresh cases remained high in several states, no sustained surge in the pandemic had been visible so far this week, it added.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 36,595 new cases and 540 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 4 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,571,559 cases and 139,188 deaths. This was the 11th time this month that the number of new daily cases dropped below 40,000.

A total of 9,016,289, or 94.20%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 416,082, or 4.35% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 36,595, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 42,916, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 6,861.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 24st successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 27nd consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 493,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 210,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 109,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 47,472 (↑115); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,700 deaths each; Delhi with over 9,400 deaths; West Bengal with over 8,500 deaths, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with over 7,000 death each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 4,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,300 deaths; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,300 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Meghalaya with between 985 and 116 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,321 (↑6), of whom 133 were active, 1,154 had recovered and 34 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 4.

At its weekly brefing on Dec 3, the coronavirus task force of the CTA has said there had been a total of 47 new infections among Tibetans in India and Nepal and were reported from Nepal (1), Bhandara (1), Bylakuppe (1), Clementown (1), Delhi (4), Dekyiling (8), Ladakh (18), Mainpat (8), Rajpur (3), Mundgod (2) and Nepal (1). They included 19 males and 28 females. Twenty-six were dated to be asymptomatic.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases had totaled 65,220,856 and the deaths 1,506,250, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 11:57 PM on Dec 4, 2020.

