India hits yet another world record in daily new Covid-19 cases.

(TibetanReview.net, Aug30’20) – India is now adding the highest number of Covid-19 cases to the global tally, which crossed 25 million on Aug 30, with the country reporting more than 78,700 on Aug 29, the highest-ever single day increase, exceeding the United States’ record in mid-July of 77,299 cases, reported the indianexpress.com Aug 30.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 78,761 new cases and 948 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 30 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3542,733 cases and 63,498 deaths.

A total of 2,713,933, or 76.61%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 765,302, or 21.60% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.79%. These were marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 78,761, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 64,935, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 13,826.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India also has the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India. While this is according to the Johns Hopkins University data, timesofindia.com, which relies on Indian government data, noted Aug 29 that the country already had the word’s third highest number of Covid-19 deaths.

***

Ten states, namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, and Assam had reported more than 103,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 24,103 (↑328); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,100 deaths; Karnataka with more than 5,400 deaths. Delhi with over 4,400 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 3,100 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 2,900 deaths each; Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan with over 1,000 deaths each; and Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 818 and 250 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 138 (↑0) so far, of whom 55 were active, 80 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 30 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 25,029,791 and the deaths 842,992, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:58:22 PM on Aug 30, 2020.

By Blogsdna