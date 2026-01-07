India launches e-B-4 Visa in significant boost in business ties with China

(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’26) – In a significant step in continued improvement in bilateral ties amid escalating border militarisation on both sides, India has launched a new e-B-4 visa for Chinese nationals designed to boost business cooperation and industrial ties between the two countries, reported siliconindia.com Jan 6. The Fully digital application process permits business stays in India for up to six months. The visa enables manufacturing, investment, technical work, and operational support activities.

The e-Production Investment Business Visa, known as the e-B-4 Visa, for Chinese nationals, marks a fresh step to improve bilateral business ties. The move is designed to support growing industrial and investment activity involving Chinese companies and professionals operating in India, the report said.

This new visa allows Chinese business travellers to visit India for specific work-related purposes. These include installation and commissioning of equipment, quality checks, essential maintenance, production support, IT and ERP ramp-ups, training, and supply chain development. Senior management visits, plant design, and early-stage operations are also covered under the visa framework.

A key features of this visa is its fully online application process. Applicants can apply directly through the Indian government’s e-visa portal without visiting an embassy or using intermediaries. The applications are processed within 45 to 50 days and permits a stay of up to six months in India, the report said.

Indian companies can also initiate applications on behalf of Chinese nationals, by registering on the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal managed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). This option is expected to ease coordination for businesses involved in cross-border manufacturing and investment projects, the report said.

The visa launch is stated to follow increased demand for business travel between the two countries, especially in sectors such as electronics, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Officials have been cited as saying the step is part of broader, people-focused measures agreed upon by India and China to stabilise and reset bilateral relations.