2025 temperature rose for record fourth consecutive year on Tibetan Plateau region

(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’26) – The temperature on the Tibetan Plateau region last year was 1.12 C above normal, breaking record for four consecutive years, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jan 7, citing data released by the China Meteorological Administration’s National Climate Center.

The Third Pole region — covering high-altitude areas in and around the Tibetan Plateau — has now broken its temperature record for four consecutive years, from 2022 to 2025, the centre was cited as saying.

The report said most parts of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) were warmer than usual last year, with 16 provincial-level regions recording their warmest year since 1961. The PRC recorded an average of 16.5 high-temperature days with a daily high of 35 C or above, the most in history and 7.4 days more than normal, the centre has said.

Globally also, the average temperatures surged again in 2025, placing the year among the three warmest on record and indicating a continuing acceleration of global warming, the Center has said.

The global average surface temperature last year was was reported to be 1.4 C higher than the preindustrial level (1850—1900 average) and 0.52 C above the 1991—2020 average.

The report said Jan 2025 set the highest global land surface temperature for the month in recorded history, with the past three years, from 2023 to 2025, being the warmest such period ever observed.

The data also shows that polar regions continued to warm significantly. The Arctic averaged 1.17 C above normal, ranking as its third-warmest year on record, while the Antarctic region was 0.43 C above normal, the report added.