India likely to see start of third Covid-19 wave in Sep-Oct? Tibetan cases total 4,695

(TibetanReview.net, Jun06’21) – Mr VK Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, India’s top think tank, has said the country’s epidemiologists had given very clear indications that the third wave of Covid-19 was inevitable, and it was likely to start from Sep-Oct. Therefore the country should vaccinate more and more people, he has said, as vaccine shortages continue to thwart making progress in this move.

India this morning reported its lowest daily new cases in 60 days during the current, second wave, but at over 1.1 lakh it was still much higher than the peak reached in Sep 2020 during the first wave.

Nevertheless, daily recoveries have continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 24th consecutive day while a steady rise in national recovery rate was maintained, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 6. India currently has more than 1.4 million active cases.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further fallen to 114,460, with the daily new deaths having seen a decline to 2,677 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 6 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 28,809,339 cases and 346,759 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 26.98 million (26,984,781 or 93.67%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.47 million (1,477,799 or 5.13%). The case fatality rate has risen to 1.20%. The daily positivity rate had fallen to 5.62% and the weekly positivity rate to 6.54.

All states and Union Territories except Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Seven states – one less than yesterday – have continued to have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for two days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 114 to reach 4,695, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 6. Of them 3,735 had recovered while 837 were active. The number of those who have died has further increased by 3 to reach 123.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 173 million (173,022,752) and the deaths over 3.72 million (3,722,624), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM.