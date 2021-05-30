India looks to Covid-19 inoculate all by Dec 2021

(TibetanReview.net, May29’21) – All Indians will be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the end of this year even though the country is currently facing a severe supply shortage. The assurance has come as a response to criticism by opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that only 3% of the country’s population had been inoculated.

The assurance was given by India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar by pointing to a health ministry remark on vaccine production.

“The health ministry last week made it clear that within December the nation will produce 216 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines which means that at least 108 crore people will be able to get their jabs. So, Rahul Gandhi should understand that India will vaccinate all by December 2021,” the hindustantimes.com May 28 quoted Javadekar as saying during a press conference.

India’s current population is more than 139 crores.

Meanwhile the number of daily new cases detected in the country on May 28 was the lowest since Apr 12, or in the last 46 days.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further dropped to 173,790 after slight increases in the preceding two days, with the daily new deaths also having dropped to 3,617 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 29 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 27,729,247 cases and 322,512 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 25.17 million (25,178,011 or 90.80%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 2.22 million (2,228,724 or 8.04%). The case fatality rate has remained at 1.16%. The daily positivity rate was 8.36%.

All states and Union Territories except Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, which have relatively small total caseloads, have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakhs since May 17.

Ten states continue to have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Assam.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 4,385, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 29. Of them 2,942 had recovered while 1,329 were active. The number of those who have died was 114.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 169.5 million (169,517,956) and the deaths over 3.52 million (3,524,459), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM.