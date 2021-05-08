India now accounts for half of daily new Covid-9 cases worldwide, Tibetan cases total 3,004

(TibetanReview.net, May08’21) –After seeing a record of 400,000 Covid-19 infections in a single day at the beginning of May, India now accounts for half of all global cases and a quarter of global deaths from Covid-19 amid the spread of variants and a stalled vaccination drive, noted the scmp.com May 8. And this morning India’s Covid-19 wave crossed another grim milestone with the country reporting more than 4,000 deaths from the virus in a single day, even as daily cases stayed over 4 lakh for the third day running, reported the timesofindia.com May 8.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 4,01,078 new Covid-19 cases and 4,187 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 8 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 21, 892,676 cases and 238,270 deaths respectively.

A total of over 17.93 million (17,930,960 or 81.90%) had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.72 million (3,723,446, or 17.01% of the total). The case fatality rate was 1.09%.

Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Telangana with heavy caseloads have seen slight declines in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (54,022), Karnataka (48,781), Kerala (38,460), Uttar Pradesh (27,763), Tamil Nadu (26,465), Delhi (19,832), West Bengal (19,216), Rajasthan (18,231), Andhra Pradesh (17,188), Haryana (13,867), Chattisgarh (13,628), Bihar (13,466), Odisha (12,238), Gujarat (12,064), Madhya Pradesh (11,708), Uttarakhand (9,642), Punjab (8,297), Jharkhand (5,973), Assam (5,626), Telangana (5,559), Jammu and Kashmir (5,443), Goa (4,195), Himachal Pradesh (4,177), and Puducherry (1,746).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (890), Manipur (600), Tripura (359), Nagaland (309), Meghalaya (297), Sikkim (268), Mizoram (235), Arunachal Pradesh (168), Ladakh (114), and Lakshadweep (101).

Twenty-six states/Union Territories have reported 6 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (898), Karnataka (592), Uttar Pradesh (372), Delhi (341), Chattisgarh (208), Tamil Nadu (197), Punjab (165), Rajasthan (164), Haryana (162), Uttarakhand (137), Jharkhand (136), Gujarat (119), West Bengal (112), Madhya Pradesh (84), Andhra Pradesh (73), Bihar (62), Goa (56), Himachal Pradesh (56), Kerala (54), Jammu and Kashmir (50), Assam (47), Telangana (41), Puducherry (19), Odisha (19), Chandigarh (8), and Meghalaya (6). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had increased by 70 to reach 3,004, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 8. Of the total number of cases, 1,879 had recovered, 1,063 were active, and 62 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 157 million (156,977,295) and the deaths over 3.27 million (3,272,074), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM.