today-is-a-good-day
10.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, January 4, 2025
spot_img
Sino-India

India protests China’s inclusion of Ladakh land areas in two new Xinjiang counties

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jan04’25) –India said Jan 3 that it had lodged a “solemn protest” with China over its creation of two new counties in Hotan prefecture of Xinjiang, saying they included territories that are parts of its Union Territory of Ladakh. It has said such Chinese moves will not lend legitimacy to its “illegal and forcible” occupation in the region.

The Chinese action will have no bearing on New Delhi’s consistent position regarding its sovereignty, the PTI news agency Jan 3 cited India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as saying.

China grabbed Aksai Chin, a 38,000 sq km area of Ladakh, in the wake of its armed invasion and annexation of Tibet in the middle of the last century.

“We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” Jaiswal has said.

China’s announcement on establishing the two counties came in the last week of Dec 2024, just days after Special Representatives of the two nations resumed boundary talks that had remained stalled for almost five years.

“We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh,” Jaiswal has said.

“We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area,” he has said.

“The creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India’s long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China’s illegal and forcible occupation of the same.”

Previous articleChina celebrates 30th anniversary of propaganda UNESCO listing of Potala palace
Next articleIndia has raised concern over China’s Yarlung Tsangpo Dam approval

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Communist China: Weaponizing Buddhism and Erasing Tibet

OPINION Professor Tenzin Dorjee* argues that China cannot succeed in erasing Tibet's identity after turning "China's Tibet" into "Xizang" and...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.