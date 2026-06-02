today-is-a-good-day
28.7 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
spot_img
Outside TibetDharamsala

Exile parliament confirms six Central Tibetan Administration ministers proposed by Sikyong

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jun02’26) – The first session of the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) began today with the confirmation of six nominees for posts of Kalon (minister) proposed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering to constitute the 17th Kashag (cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). One was confirmed unanimously and the rest by majority votes by the 45 members of the TPiE.

All the Kalons are new, with one woman.

Four of them are current employees of the CTA – Mr Palden Dhondup (unanimous), Secretary of the Department of Home; Mr Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi (30-14), the Kashag Secretary; Mr Tsering Dhondup Gyangser (33-11), Secretary of the Department of Finance; and Mr Kunga Tashi (29-15), Tibetan Liaison Officer at the Office of Tibet, Washington, DC and a former CTA Secretary.

They have been joined by Ms Pema Tso (30-13), two-term TPiE member and Editor-in-Chief of the Tibetan-language Tibet Times fortnightly; and Mr Ugyen Tenzin (24-20), former TPiE member and former Dharamshala Bureau Chief of the Voice of America (VOA) Tibetan Service.

The confirmation of Ms Pema Tso, a current TPiE member, means that  Mr Tashi Dhondup will become a member of the current TPiE under the current CTA rules. He won the highest number of votes among the Domey candidates who did not make it to the TPiE during the recent elections. He was a member of the 17th TPiE.

Previous articleChina exporting its surveillance state to others to help entrench their power
Next articleChinese company developing AI-powered technology to predict potential dissidents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,297FansLike
1,357FollowersFollow
11,123FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Why I Oppose the Independence Route

OPINION While it seems to make no difference to China whether Tibetans are seeking autonomy or campaigning for independence for...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

China’s Aggression on Dalai Lama Reincarnation is a Threat to India’s Sovereignty and National Security

OPINION Vijay Kranti* contends: “The Chinese Embassy Spokesperson’s threats to the Modi Government to keep off the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.