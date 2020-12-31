India reports 25 new, more contagious Covid-19 cases amid continuous improvement in pandemic situation

(TibetanReview.net, Dec31’20) – The number of new cases of Covid-19 infections in the country is decreasing now and the country is preparing to run the world’s largest vaccination program in the next year, the timesofindia.com Dec 31 cited Prime Minister Narenda Modi as saying. Efforts are being made in various stages to make the vaccine reach every corner of the country, he has said.

In the meanwhile, however, a total of 25 cases of mutant United Kingdom virus have been detected in the country, the report noted. This variant of the virus which causes the Covid-19 infection is known to be far more contagious, although not more severe or deadly.

Meanwhile, for the last five days, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country has remained below 300. At its peak, more than 1,000 deaths were being reported every day, reported the indianexpress.com Dec 31.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 21,822 new cases and 299 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 31 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,266,670 cases and 148,738 deaths. The number of fresh infections was 6% higher than that on the day before.

The daily new coronavirus infections in India rose above 20,000 for the second successive day after being below it for the third time this month.

A total of 9,860,280, or 96.04%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 257,656, or 2.51% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 21,822, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 26,139, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by just 4,616.

Kerala reported the highest number of daily new cases at 6,268, followed by Maharashtra (3,537), West Bengal (1,178), Chattisgarh (1,069), Uttar Pradesh (1,025), Karnataka (973), Tamil Nadu (945), Madhya Pradesh (866), … Himachal Pradesh (220), and so on.

The 299 new fatalities include 90 from Maharashtra, 28 from West Bengal, 28 from Kerala, 21 from Delhi, 17 from Tamil Nadu, 14 from Chattisgarh, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 10th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 82,820,052 and the deaths 1,807,331, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Dec 31, 2020.