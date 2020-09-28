India reports continuing improvement in Covid-19 situation, but daily new cases continue to be world’s highest

(TibetanReview.net, Sep28’20) – The Covid-19 pandemic could finally be slowing down in India, at least for now, even as the total number of cases in it crossed the six million mark on Sep 28 morning, noted the timesofindia.com Sep 28.

However, despite a slowdown in the spread of the infections over the past 10 days or so, India continues to add the highest number of daily cases in the world. The average daily case count this week (Sep 21-27) was more than 84,000 as over 5,90,605 fresh infections were logged during this period, the report said.

Nevertheless, the weekly count had decreased by nearly 50,000 from the previous week, when 6,40,019 cases had been recorded. This was the second straight week of decline in cases, and the sharpest yet. Last week (Sep 14-20), Covid-19 cases had seen a drop of 5,000 from the previous seven days, the report noted.

Besides, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement Sep 28: “India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh today (50,16,520). With a very high number of Covid patients recovering every single day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries continues.”

Besides, “the total recovered cases have outpaced active cases by more than 5 times. With the exponential increase in the recoveries, there is close to 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in one month,” it said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 82,170 new cases and 1,039 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 28 at 8AM, taking their totals to 6,074,702 cases and 95,542 deaths.

A total of 5,016,520, or 82.58%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 962,640, or 15.85% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.57%. These were improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 82,170 was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 74,893, leading to increase in the number of active cases by 6,238.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 570,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Kerala, Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Chattisgarh had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 72,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Manipur reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were eight other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,900 cases each, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 35,571 (↑380); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,300 deaths, Karnataka with over 8,500 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi with more than 5,200 deaths each; West Bengal with over 4,700 deaths; Gujarat and Punjab with more than 3,200 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,200 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Telangana with 1,100 or more deaths each; Bihar, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Assam, and Uttarakhand, with between 888 and 574 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased after two days to 365 (↑8), of whom 155 were active, 198 had recovered and 12 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 28.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 33,119,791 and the deaths 997,966, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:53 PM on Sep 28, 2020.

