India reports first monthly drop – by 30% – in Covid-19 cases and deaths

(TibetanReview.net, Nov01’20) – Hungary and Poland are the latest countries to see record daily novel coronavirus cases, as Europe grapples with a second wave, reported the bbc.com Nov 1. The report also mentioned worsening situation in Austria, Slovakia, UK, Greece, Belgium and France where more testing and lockdown measures were underway. And the US has reported 99,321 new Covid-19 cases on Oct 30 – the highest single day number of cases recorded for any country. The country’s top five records in daily cases all occurred within eight days, reported the edition.cnn.com Nov 1.

India, which has for long kept reporting the highest daily number of new cases across the world, continues to report positive developments in the pandemic’s situation in the country. The monthly total of infections and deaths fell for the first time in October, with the extent of the fall in both the cases being nearly 30% from the previous month’s figures, according to the country’s Health Ministry data updated on Nov 1 morning.

Before October, Covid-19 cases as well as fatalities had shown a rise during each successive month since the outbreak of the pandemic in multiple regions of the country in March, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 1.

Fresh infections as well as fatalities from the virus had been steadily falling since mid-September, which was reflected in Covid-19 numbers in October, the report added.

Besides, the positivity rate dropped from 7.8% in September to 3.5% in October. With the positivity rate coming down, the doubling time for the infection went up from 70 days in the last week of September to 224 days on Oct 31, the report said.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 46,963 new cases and 470 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov01 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,184,082 cases and 122,111 deaths.

A total of 7,491,513, or 91.54%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 570,458, or 6.97% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.49%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 46,963, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 58,684, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 12,191. This was the third day it had fallen below six lakh.

India is currently still the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Six states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala have accumulated more than 433,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 206,000 cases each and included Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Seven other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 101,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 62,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,700 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,911 (↑74); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,100 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh with over 7,000 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,600 deaths; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,500 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,200 death; Gujarat with more than 3,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh with more than 2,100

deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 930 and 168 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan was shown to be unchanged for the fourth day at 840 (↑0), of whom 443 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 30.

On the other hand, the CTA’s task force on Covid-19 had, in its Oct 30 briefing, stated that there were 943 cumulative cases, 22 deaths, 430 active cases and 491 recoveries.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 46,084,254 and the deaths 1,195,568, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:54 PM on Nov 01, 2020.

