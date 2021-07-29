India reports high of over 43,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day running, active Tibetan cases total 536

(TibetanReview.net, Jul29’21) – India reported more than 43,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for the second day running, with Kerala again contributing more than 50% of the total. At 44.4%, Kerala was the state with the lowest proportion of its population having developed coronavirus antibodies, reported the ndtv.com Jul 29, citing the findings of a serosurvey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

At least two-third of the population in 11 states were reported to have developed coronavirus antibodies, with Madhya Pradesh topping the chart with 79% seroprevalence.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had declined by just 145 to 43,509 while the daily new deaths had remained the same at 640 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 29 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,528,114 cases and 422,662 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.70 million (30,701,612 or 97.38%) while active cases have increased again by 4,404 to reach over .4 million (403,840 or 1.28%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was up at 2.51% and the weekly positivity also up at 2.38%.

Seventeen states / Union Territories namely Maharashtra (+466), Kerala (+4,164), Karnataka (+82), Andhra Pradesh (+34), Delhi (+3), Haryana (+1), Telangana (+77), Uttarakhand (+13), Jammu And Kashmir (+15), Himachal Pradesh (+30), Manipur (+120), Tripura (+107), Meghalaya (+124), Arunachal Pradesh (+14), Mizoram (+686), Nagaland (+34), Sikkim (+42), have reported increases in active cases.

Ten states have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

After remaining unchanged for four days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 178 to 5,716, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 29. Of them 5,042 had recovered while 536 were active. Three more have died, taking the total fatality to 138.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 196 million (196,030,937) and the deaths over 4.18 million (4,188,464), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM.