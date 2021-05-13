India reports highest Covid-19 cases globally for third successive day, over 50% of global caseload since May 10

(TibetanReview.net, May13’21) – India has remained the largest contributor of the global caseload of fresh Covid-19 cases for three consecutive days, reported the timesofindia.com May 13, citing comparable international data collated by the World Health Organization.

The report said that since May 10, fresh cases reported from India had remained over 50% of the world’s total cases.

Besides, the past three days had also seen over a third of global deaths being reported from India, the report added.

Meanwhile, after remaining relatively low for two consecutive days, fresh cases in India again breached the 3.5 lakh benchmark on May 12, as reported this morning. Deaths also remained over 4,000 for the second day in a row, the report said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 362,727 new Covid-19 cases and 4,120 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 13 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 23,703,665 cases and 258,317 deaths respectively.

A total of over 19.73 million (19,734,823 or 83.26%) had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.04 million (3,710,525, or 15.65% of the total). The case fatality rate was 1.09%.

Ten states – Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Goa – with heavy caseloads have reported varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (46,781), Kerala (43,529), Karnataka (39,998), Tamil Nadu (30,355), Andhra Pradesh (21,452), West Bengal (20,377), Uttar Pradesh (18,023), Rajasthan (16,384), Delhi (13,287), Haryana (12,490), Gujarat (11,017), Odisha (10,982), Chattisgarh (10,150), Bihar (9,863), Madhya Pradesh (8,970), Punjab (8,271), Uttarakhand (7,749), Assam (5,667), Himachal Pradesh (4,977), Telangana (4,723), Jammu and Kashmir (4,509), Jharkhand (4,362), Goa (2,865), and Puducherry (2,007).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (776), Manipur (666), Tripura (480), Meghalaya (406), Nagaland (338), Arunachal Pradesh (279), Ladakh (243), Lakshadweep (220), Mizoram (141), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (129).

Thirty states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (816), Karnataka (516), Uttar Pradesh (326), Delhi (300), Tamil Nadu (293), Punjab (193), Haryana (165), Rajasthan (164), Chattisgarh (153), West Bengal (135), Uttarakhand (109), Gujarat (102), Jharkhand (97), Kerala (95), Andhra Pradesh (89), Madhya Pradesh (84), Bihar (74), Assam (71), Goa (70), Himachal Pradesh (66), Jammu and Kashmir (65), Telangana (31), Puducherry (27), Manipur (17), Odisha (17), Chandigarh (14), Nagaland (9), Meghalaya (8), Sikkim (6), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest number of deaths after the USA and Brazil in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had remained unchanged for the second day at 3,037, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 13. Of the total number of cases, 1,926 had recovered, 1,049 were active, and 62 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled more than 160 million (160,490,873) and the deaths over 3.33 million (3,332,823), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM.