India reports highest daily new Covid-19 cases this week, 232 Tibetans found positive in past week

(TibetanReview.net, Aug06’21) – At more than 44,000, India reported its highest daily new Covid-19 infections this morning as the reported global cumulative total crossed the 200 million mark yesterday.

India last reported more than 44,000 cases on Jul 30, when the country recorded 44,230 cases, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 6.

Active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive, reported the PTI news agency Aug 6, citing the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases rose by 1,661 to 44,643 while the daily new deaths declined by 69 to 464 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 6 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,856,757 cases and 426,754 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have reached over 31 million (31,015,844 or 97.36%) while active cases have increased again by 3,083 to over .414 million (414,159 or 1.30%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was up at 2.72% and the weekly positivity up at 2.41%.

Twelve states / Union Territories, namely Maharashtra (+2.188), Kerala (+1,877), Karnataka (+109), Tamil Nadu (+21), Andhra Pradesh (+118), Delhi (+5), Rajasthan (+20), Jammu And Kashmir (+44), Himachal Pradesh (+102), Goa (+11), Meghalaya (+58), Mizoram (+36), and Nagaland (+24) have reported increases in active cases.

Nine states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 5,800, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Aug 6. Of them 5,053 had recovered while 609 were active. The total fatality was 138.

At is 71st weekly briefing today, the Covid-19 task force of the CTA has said there had been a total of 232 new cases and 2 new deaths among Tibetans in India and Nepal in the past one week.

It said 28,726 Tibetans in India were fully vaccinated while at least 21,007 had received the first of the two-dose vaccination.

In Nepal, 831 Tibetans have received their first Covishield jab while 2,039 have received their single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

Following surge in Covid-19 cases, the government of Himachal Pradesh has made it mandatory for visitor to the state to be fully vaccinated or to produce negative RT-PCR test result certificate.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 201 million (201,040,616) and the deaths over 4.27 million (4,270,895), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 6, 2021 at 3:51 PM.