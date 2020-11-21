India reports highest new Covid-19 cases in past 9 days

(TibetanReview.net, Nov21’20) – India on Nov 21 morning reported its highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the past nine days at more than 46,000, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 21. Across north and central India, there were signs that the Covid-19 pandemic was surging again post-Diwali, the report said.

While declines in active cases have been reported from badly-hit states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal, northern states such as Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh have reported sharp rises in active cases due to surge in new cases.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 46,232 new cases and 564 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 21 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,050,597 cases and 132,726 deaths.

A total of 8,478,124, or 93.67%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 439,747, or 4.86% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.47%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 46,232, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 49,715, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 4,047.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 11th day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on Aug 7, 3 million on Aug 23, and 4 million on Sep 5. It went past 5 million on Sep 16, 6 million on Sep 28, 7 million on Oct 11 and crossed 8 million on Oct 29.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 449,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 211,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Assam in that order.

Five more states/ Union Territories, namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 105,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 46,511 (↑155); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,600 deaths each; Delhi with over 8,100 deaths; West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,500 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,500 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,100 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan with more than 2,100 deaths each; Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 971 and 232 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan remained unchanged at 1,230 (↑0), of whom 285 were active, 916 had recovered and 29 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 21.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 57,600,496 and the deaths 1,373,011, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:55 PM on Nov 21, 2020.

By Blogsdna