India reports highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in 3 weeks, 178 Tibetans tested positive in past week

(TibetanReview.net, Jul30’21) – After reporting its lowest daily new Covid-19 cases in the past 132 days just three days ago, India reported its highest number of daily new cases in three weeks this morning at over 44,000, noted the ndtv.com Jul 30.

The report also said that the R-factor, which indicates the speed at which Covid-19 infection is spreading in the country, has inched up in the past week with Kerala and the Northeastern states reporting a steady rise in cases.

An R-value of 0.95 means, every 100 infected people on an average pass on the infection to 95 other individuals. If the R-value is less than one, it means the number of newly infected people is lower than the number of infected people in the preceding period which means the disease incidence is going down. The reverse is true and cause for worry if the R-value exceeds 1.

When the second wave of the Covid-19 infection was at its peak, the overall R-value in the country was estimated to be 1.37 between Mar 9 and Apr 21. However, after continuing to fall, it rose to 0.88 from Jun 20 to Jul 7 and then to 0.95 from July 3-22, reported the tribuneindia.com Jul 29, citing analysts.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had increased by 721 to 44,230 while the daily new deaths had increased by 85 to 555 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 30 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,572,344 cases and 423,217 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.74 million (30,743,972 or 97.38%) while active cases have increased again by 1,315 to reach over .4 million (405,155 or 1.28%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was down at 2.44% and the weekly positivity up at 2.43%.

Fifteen states / Union Territories namely Kerala (+5,287), Karnataka (+685), Andhra Pradesh (+280), Uttar Pradesh (+16), Haryana (+10), Bihar (+1), Jharkhand (+22), Jammu And Kashmir (+5), Himachal Pradesh (+145), Puducherry (+49), Meghalaya (+294), Chandigarh (+1), Mizoram (+252), Sikkim (+180), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+3) have reported increases in active cases.

Ten states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

A total of 178 new cases were detected out of 708 tested among Tibetans in India and Nepal during the past one week, according to the Covid-19 task force of the Central Tibetan Administration at its 70th weekly briefing held on Jul 30.

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,716, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 30. Of them 5,042 had recovered while 536 were active. The total fatality was 138.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 196.74 million (196,743,788) and the deaths over 4.2 million (4,201,812), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 30, 2021 at 4:51 PM.