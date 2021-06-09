India reports less than 1 Lakh new Covid-19 cases for second successive day

(TibetanReview.net, Jun09’21) – India has reported less than one lakh daily new Covid-19 cases this morning for the second successive day, and below the peak of the pandemic’s first wave.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further fallen to 92,596, with the daily new deaths having also seen a decline to 2,219 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 9 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,089,069 cases and 353,528 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 27.50 million (27,504,126 or 94.55%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.2 million (1,231,415 or 4.23%). The case fatality rate has further risen to 1.22%.

All states and Union Territories except Assam, Manipur, Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu, and Lakshadweep have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Seven states have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 4,726, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 9. Of them 3,769 had recovered while 834 were active. The number of those who have died was unchanged at 123.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 174 million (173,060,099) and the deaths nearly 3.75 million (3,749,148), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM.