India reports less than 19,000 Covid-cases for second successive day

(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’21) – India reported less than 19,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the second successive day this morning and for the sixth day this month. Meanwhile the world’s worst-hit United States has reported a record 290,000 cases in a span of 24 hours on Jan 8, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 18,222 new cases and 228 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Jan 9 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,431,639 cases and 150,798 deaths. The new cases were slightly more than that reported the day before while the number of deaths was less.

A total of 10,056,651, or 96.41%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 224,190, or 2.16% of the total. The case fatality rate continued to be 1.45%. The percentage figure was higher for the number of recoveries but same in the other two cases over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 18,222, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 19,253, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 1,259.

The country’s fifth-worst hit Kerala continued to report the highest daily new infections at 5,142, followed successively by the country’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra (3,693), second-worst hit Karnataka (970), Chattisgarh (960), eighth-worst hit West Bengal (926), fourth-worst hit Tamil Nadu (790), seventh-worst hit Uttar Pradesh (766), Gujarat (685), Madhya Pradesh (614), … Himachal Pradesh (136), and so on.

The 228 new fatalities include 73 from Maharashtra; 21 from West Bengal; 23 from Kerala; 10 from Delhi; 9 from Madhya Pradesh; 8 from Tamil Nadu; 17 from Uttar Pradesh; 15 from Punjab; 15 Chattisgarh; 3 from Karnataka; 3 each Haryana; 7 from Uttarakhand; 4 from Bihar; 3 from Gujarat, … 2 from Himachal Pradesh, and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 19th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 1,473. Of them 1,392 had recovered, 44 were active and 37 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Jan 8.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 88,952,431 and the deaths 1,915,006, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:52 PM on Jan 9, 2021.