India reports less than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th day, Dehli among 3 states with rising cases

(TibetanReview.net, Oct28’20) – The government of India has called it “particularly noteworthy” Oct 27 that apart from two to three states, the Covid-19 pandemic in the country was showing a declining trend vis-a-vis some countries in the northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the virus’ spread was being seen. The states doing poorly in India were stated to be Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi which were seen to be proceeding towards a third peak.

Delhi was, over a period of time, held up as a model for other states to follow. But now its fresh recorded cases of 4,853 on Oct 28 morning was its highest single-day spike till date. Its previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on Sep 16, noted the indianexpress.com Oct 28. And the national capital has breached the 4,000-mark for the fourth time in the last five days, noted the timesofindia.com Oct 28.

Meanwhile, India has, for the third consecutive day, reported less than 50,000 daily new cases.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 43,893 new cases and 508 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 28 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 7,990,322 cases and 120,010 deaths.

A total of 7,259,509, or 90.62%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 610,803, or 7.88% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.50%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 43,893, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 58,493, leading to a significant decrease in the number of active cases by 15,054. This is the fifth consecutive day the number of active cases has remained below seven lakh.

India is currently still the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 474,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 204,000 cases each and included Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Seven other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 60,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,600 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,463 (↑115); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,900 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,300 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,100 death; Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,800 deaths; Chattisgarh,

Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 914 and 150 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 840 (↑0), of whom 443 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the ;attest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 28.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 44,036,481 and the deaths 1,168,107, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:54 PM on Oct 28, 2020.

By Blogsdna