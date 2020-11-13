India reports less than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for third day, Tibetan cases hit 1,165

(TibetanReview.net, Nov13’20) – India’s capital Delhi has for the first time reported more than 100 deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic on Nov 13 morning. The city currently reports more daily news cases than any other state in the county, with the latest figure being 7,053, which is significantly more than the second highest figure of 5,537 fresh cases reported from Kerala.

Addressing a press conference Nov 13, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said, “Covid-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing.”

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 44,879 new cases and 547 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 13 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,728,795 cases and 128,668 deaths. The fresh cases were reported to be less that reported the day before by 6%.

A total of 8,066,501, or 92.97%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 489,294, or 5.55% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.47%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 44,879, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 49,079, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 4,757.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the third day after remaining below six lakh for 12 consecutive days.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 420,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 207,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, and Chattisgarh in that order.

Six more states/ Union Territories, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,682 (↑122); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,400 deaths each; West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,300 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,400 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh and Rajasthan with more than 2,000 deaths each; Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 957 and 207 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,165 (↑20), of whom 367 were active, 772 had recovered and 26 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 13.

The CTA’s task forced on Covid-19 hs told a media briefing Nov 12 that The highest number of new cases during the past week was reported from Suja with 66 cases, followed by Ladakh with 27, Mundgod with 10, Delhi with 5, Chauntra and Orissa with 3 each, Dharamshala with 2, Mainpat with 2, Dalhousie with 2, Dekyiling with 2, Darjeeling with 2, and Hunsur, Miao, Clement town and Rajpur with 1 each. Nine new cases had been reported from Kathmandu, Nepal.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 52,824,078 and the deaths 1,294,657, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:55 PM on Nov 13, 2020.

By Blogsdna