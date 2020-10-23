India reports less than 7 lakh Covid-19 active cases first time after 63 days, total of Tibetan cases hit 784

(TibetanReview.net, Oct23’20) – In a continuing trend of improving situation, India had active Covid-19 cases of less than 7 lakh for the first time after 63 days, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 23. Besides, the country reported less than 60,000 daily new cases for the fifth consecutive day on Oct 23 morning, noted another timesofindia.com report Oct 23. Tibetan cases in India and Nepal have increased by 81 in the past week.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 54,366 new cases and 690 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 23 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,761,312 cases and 117,306 deaths.

A total of 6,948,497, or 89.53%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 695,509, or 8.96% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.51%. These were almost all significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 54,366, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 73,979, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 20,303. The number of active cases has fallen below 8 lakh for the seventh day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 460,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 200,000 cases each and included, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Six other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 59,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 42,831 (↑198); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,700 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,500 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,100 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,000 death, Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,800 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar with more than 1,000 deaths each; Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 968 and 127 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 784 (↑29), of whom 388 were active, 375 had recovered and 21 (↑2) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 23.

The CTA’s Covid-19 Task Force has said at its Oct 23 briefing that 81 new cases had been reported during the past week across Tibetan community in India and Nepal.

The Task Force has said 73 Tibetan cases had been reported from India and 8 from Nepal. In India these included 4 from Ladakh, 26 from Bylakuppe, 1 from Shillong, 31 from Mundgod, 3 from Shimla, 1 from Mainpat, 1 from Clement Town, 1 from Dehradun, 1 from Gangtok, and 4 from Hunsur. Of the total, 67 were male and 14 female, ranging in age from 11 to 74. The two new deaths were a 50-year-old man in Mundgod and a 76-year-old man in Nepal.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 41,759,688 and the deaths 1,138,181, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:54 PM on Oct 23, 2020.

