India reports less than 90,000 daily new Covid-19 cases, positivity 74% below second wave’s peak

(TibetanReview.net, Jun12’21) – There has been about a 74% decrease in weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in India since its peak of 21.6% over the period of April 30-May 6, said news18.com Jun 11, citing VK Paul, member (health), of India’s government think-tank NITI Aayog.

Positivity rate is the number of people found to be positive out of the total of those tested and shows the spread of the infection in the country.

The massive second Covid wave in India is now down to a quarter of its peak, with the seven-day rolling average of daily cases falling below 1 lakh after 67 days, reported the timesofindia.com Jun 12.

Also, for the first time in more than two months, the daily cases have gone below the 90,000-mark.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had fallen by 7,370 to reach 84,332, with the daily new deaths having, however, risen to 4,002 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 12 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,359,155 cases and 367,081 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 27.91 million (27,911,384 or 95.07%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1 million (1,080,690 or 3.68%).

The case fatality rate has further risen to 1.25%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 4.39% and the weekly to 4.94%.

Only Maharashtra (+1,043), West Bengal (+473), Bihar (+552), Arunachal Pradesh (+65), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (+25) have reported increases in active cases.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra have remained the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Six states have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal was 4,802, according to the Task Force Committee of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) during its weekly briefing on Jun 11. Of them 4,139 had recovered while 639 were active. The number of those who have died was 124.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 175.3 million (175,302,658) and the deaths over 3.78 million (3,785,758), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM.