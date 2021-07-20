India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 125 days, deaths in 111 days

(TibetanReview.net, Jul20’21) – Daily Covid-19 cases in India fell below the 30,000 mark on Jul 19 to its lowest count in 125 days while the death toll from the virus dipped to a 111-day low, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 20, citing the government of India. It was stated to be the first time since Mar 30 that the daily toll from the pandemic fell below 400.

India routinely reports its lowest count of daily new cases on this day of the week.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 8,071 to 30,093, while the daily new deaths had declined by 125 to 374 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 20 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,174,322 cases and 414,482 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.35 million (30,353,710 or 97.37%) while active cases have seen a decline by 15,535 to reach more than .4 million (406,130 or 1.3%).

The fatality rate was 1.33%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 1.68% while the weekly figure has fallen to 2.06%.

Eleven states / Union Territories namely Telangana (+12), Jharkhand (+9), Manipur (+17), Tripura (+77), Meghalaya (+54), Arunachal Pradesh (+49), Mizoram (+479), Sikkim (+121), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+6), Lakshadweep (+4), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+3) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the fifth day at 5,356, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 20. Of them 4,897 had recovered while 327 were active. Those who have died total 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 190.96 million (190,966,751) and the deaths over 4 million (4,097,219), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM.