India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since Jun 30, below 20,000 for the second day

(TibetanReview.net, Dec27’20) – After reporting yesterday morning the lowest single-day Covid-19 deaths since Jun 2, India has now reported this morning the lowest single-day fresh cases since Jun 30. In fact, this is the second time during the week that the daily cases number has dropped below 20,000, noted the indianexpress.com Dec 27. Besides, the number of deaths too has remained below 30 for the second consecutive day.

India’s capital Delhi has recorded 655 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 more fatalities this morning, with its positivity rate being 0.98%, suggesting that the spread of the disease remains under control.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 18,732 new cases and 279 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 27 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,187,850 cases and 147,622 deaths.

A total of 9,761,538, or 95.82%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 278,690, or 2.73% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.44%. These were all improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 18,732, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 21,430, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by just 2,977.

Kerala reported the highest number of daily new cases at 3,527, followed by Maharashtra (2,854), West Bengal (1,253), Uttar Pradesh (1,098), Chattisgarh (1,045), Madhya Pradesh (1,006), … Karnataka (857), … Himachal Pradesh (228), and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the third day at 1,434 (↑0), of whom 112 were active, 1,285 had recovered and 37 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 27.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 80,421,430 and the deaths 1,759,067, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Dec 27, 2020.