India reports lowest daily new Covid-19 cases in 81 days

(TibetanReview.net, Jun20’21) – The declining trend in the second wave of India’s Covid-19 pandemic curve hit a new low with the country reporting less than 60,000 new cases this morning. It was India’s lowest daily count of cases in 81 days.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 2,334 to 58,965, while the daily new deaths had increased by 71 to 1,576 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 20 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,881,965 cases and 386,713 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.76 million (28,766,009 or 96.27%) while active cases have further declined to reach just nearly .73 million (72,965 or 2.44%).

The case fatality rate was 1.29%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 3.22% and the weekly rate fallen to 3.43%.

Only West Bengal (+322), Manipur (+292), Arunachal Pradesh (+2), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+3) have reported increases in active cases.

Kerala is the only state to have continued to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

However, five states continue to have more than 67,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

At its weekly briefing Jun 17, the Covid-19 Task Force of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said there had been 149 new infections among Tibetans in India and Nepal during the previous one week, taking the cumulative total to 4,953, of whom 4,339 had recovered, 488 were active and 126 had died, reported the CTA’s on its Tibet.net website Jun 18.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 178 million (178,230,119) and the deaths over 3.86 million (3,860,720), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM.