India reports lowest weekly Covid-19 cases in five months; active Tibetan cases total 310

(TibetanReview.net, Aug16’21) – India recorded its lowest tally of weekly Covid-19 cases in five months since mid-March, with less than 2.6 lakh infections reported in Aug 9-15, a drop of 6.7% from the previous week, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 16.

The report noted, however, that despite the fall, weekly cases in the country had remained between 2.5 lakh and 3 lakh for the past six weeks. During this period, infections had spiked in some parts of the country with Kerala witnessing a major surge while the northeast had seen cases rise and fall. Minor spikes had been reported in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and more recently in Himachal Pradesh.

Also, the pandemic has been stubbornly persistent in Maharashtra, where numbers have fallen sluggishly. Besides, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha continue to report 1,000-plus daily cases, the report noted.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases declined by 3,146 to 32,937 while the daily new deaths had declined by 76 to 417 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 16 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 32,225,513 cases and 431,642 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have reached over 31.4 million (31,411,924 or 97.48%) while active cases have declined by 3,389 to over .38 million (381,947 or 1.18%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 2.79% and the weekly positivity fallen to 2.01%.

Nine states / Union Territories, Maharashtra (+957), Tamil Nadu (+31), Delhi (+35), Rajasthan (+5), Haryana (+10), Punjab (+5), Manipur (+19), Meghalaya (+135), and Ladakh (+2), have reported increases in active cases.

Six states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 13, 2021 at 1:51 PM.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increase by 5 to 6,085, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Aug 16. Of them 5,631 had recovered while 310 were active. The total fatality was 144.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 207 million (207,273,297) and the deaths over 4.36 million (4,364,409), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM.