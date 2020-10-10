India reports more Covid-19 recoveries than new infections for seventh day

(TibetanReview.net, Oct10’20) – The number of people testing positive for the Covid-19 infection in India has remained lower than the number of those recovering from the disease for seven successive days, the longest unbroken trend thus far, reported the indianexpress.com Oct 10. Besides, the weekly average of new cases has been less than the average number of daily recoveries for the last three weeks, noted the timesofindia.com Oct 10.

The new detections have remained lower than the recoveries on 17 of the last 22 days, resulting in an important reduction in the number of active cases in the country, from a high of 10.17 lakh to less than 8.9 lakh, the indianexpress.com report said.

The report sees this as an indication of the epidemic having peaked, at least when the trend holds for at least a few weeks at a stretch.

The report cautioned, however, that such a conclusion might be premature. An epidemic like this can end only if there aren’t enough people left for the virus to infect, or people have been made immune to the virus through vaccination. None of this has happened right now, it added.

***

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 73,272 new cases and 926 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 10 at 8AM, taking their totals to 6,979,423 cases and 107,416 deaths.

A total of 5,988,822, or 85.81 %, had recovered while the number of active cases was 883,185, or 12.65% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.54%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 73,272, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 82,753, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 10,407. The country has registered a dip in active cases for the seventh consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 640,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 54,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 39,732 (↑302); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,000 deaths each, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,100 deaths each; Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,500 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,500 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Chattisgarh with more than 1,100 deaths each; Odisha, Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 991 and 716 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 535 (↑132), of whom 287 were active, 233 had recovered and 15 (↑1) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 10.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 36,904,594 and the deaths 1,068,522, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:53 PM on Oct 10, 2020.

