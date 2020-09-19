India reports more Covid-19 recoveries than new infections this morning

(TibetanReview.net, Sep19’20) – India reported more recoveries than new infections from the Covid-19 global pandemic on Sep 19 morning. If this becomes a trend, the country will be seen to be on its way to defeat the pandemic. However, this could also be just a one-off incident rather than an indicator of the situation in India finally taking a turn for the better.

Currently India has not only the highest daily number of new infections but also the highest daily number of recoveries.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 93,337 new cases and 1,247 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 19 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,308,014 cases and 85,619 deaths.

A total of 4,208,431, or 79.28 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 1,013,964, or 19.1% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.61%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 93,337, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 95,880, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 2,543.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 500,000 cases each in that order.

Twelve other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha,Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Four other states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 61,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, and Himachal Pradesh had reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 10 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,500 cases each, namely, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 31,791 (↑440); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,600 deaths; Karnataka with more than 7,800 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with more than 5,200 deaths; Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with over 4,200 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 3,200 deaths; Punjab with more than 2,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Telangana with over 1,000 deaths each; and Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 9661 and 464 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 291 (↑0), of whom 171 were active, 109 had recovered and 11 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 19.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 30,531,855 and the deaths 952,240, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:52 PM on Sep 19, 2020.

