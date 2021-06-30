India reports nearly 46,000 daily new Covid-19 cases, still among the world’s highest

(TibetanReview.net, Jun30’21) – After reporting less than 40,000 daily new Covid-19 cases yesterday morning after 102 days, India reported nearly 46,000 daily new cases this morning, still among the world’s highest.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 8,385 to 45,951, while the daily new deaths had declined by 90 to 817 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 30 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,362,848 cases and 398,454 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29.4 million (29,427,330 or 96.92%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .53 million (537,064 or 1.77%).

The fatality rate continued to be 1.31%.

Only Kerala (+3,163), Assam (+649), Manipur (+281), Tripura (+49), Arunachal Pradesh (+110), Sikkim (+38), Mizoram ((+39), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+2), and Lakshadweep (+11) have reported increases in active cases.

Three states continue to have more than 86,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 40,100 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,117, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 30. Of them 4,580 had recovered while 406 were active. Those who have died total 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 181.85 million (181,851,597) and the deaths nearly 3.94 million (3,938,885), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM.