India reports record Covid-19 cases for 8th time in last 10 days

(TibetanReview.net, Apr14’21) – At more than 184,000, India has reported an all-time record daily new Covid-19 cases for the 8th time in the last 10 days, noted the timesofindia.com Apr 14. The report said seven states had posted their highest-ever daily case counts.

In order to address the ever-worsening situation, India has decided to fast-track emergency approvals for Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorized by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna shots. Russian-made Covid Sputnik V has been cleared for emergency use in India, noted the ndtv.com Apr 14.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 184,372 new Covid-19 cases and 1,027 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 14 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 13,873,825 cases and 172,085 deaths respectively.

A total of 12,336,036, or 88.92%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 1,365,704, or 9.84% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.24%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 184,372, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 82,339, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 101,006.

Twenty states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (60,212), Uttar Pradesh (17,963), Chattisgarh (15,121), Delhi (13,468), Madhya Pradesh (8,998), Karnataka (8,778), Kerala (7,515), Tamil Nadu (6,984), Gujarat (6,690), Rajasthan (5,528), West Bengal (4,817), Andhra Pradesh (4,228), Bihar (4,157), Haryana (3,845), Punjab (2,980), Jharkhand (2,844), Telangana (2,157), Uttarakhand (1,925), Odisha (1,784), and Jammu and Kashmir (1,269).

Six more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Himachal Pradesh (619), Goa (562), Assam (590), Chandigarh (397), Puducherry (418), and Ladakh (165).

Nineteen states/Union Territories have reported 6 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (281), Chattisgarh (156), Uttar Pradesh (85), Delhi (81), Karnataka (67), Gujarat (67), Punjab (50), Madhya Pradesh (40), Jharkhand (29), Rajasthan (28), West Bengal (20), Kerala (20), Tamil Nadu (18), Haryana (16), Bihar (14), Uttarakhand (13), Himachal Pradesh (11), Andhra Pradesh (10), Telangana (8), Goa (3), Puducherry (3), and Jammu and Kashmir (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is now the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

After remaining unchanged for six days the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged at 1,771, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 14. Of them, 1,633 had recovered, 90 were active and 48 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 137,527,144 and the deaths 2,961,553, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:50 PM on Apr 14, 2021.