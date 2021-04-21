India reports second highest daily new Covid-19 cases from any country thus far at nearly 300,000

(TibetanReview.net, Apr21’21) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned Apr 20 that Covid-19 infections had been rising at an alarming rate for eight consecutive weeks, sweeping unabated through hotspots in several corners of the globe, reported edition.cnn.com Apr 20. One of the main hotspot is India, which yesterday reported nearly 300,000 daily new cases, the second highest daily case count ever recorded by any country, even as the day’s death toll crossed 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic’s outbreak, reported the timesofindia.com Apr 21.

India now accounts for the world’s highest daily new cases, with the country reporting over two lakh new cases for the seventh straight day.

Addressing the nation on Apr 20 night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the need of the hour was to save the country from a lockdown. He asked state governments to treat lockdowns only as the last resort and concentrate on micro-containment zones.

Capital Delhi is already in lockdown from Apr 19 night till Apr 26 morning, given the seriousness of the situation here, marked by shortage of most of everything needed for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The city recorded its highest spike in infections as well as deaths yesterday, with the positivity rate of 32.82%, meaning every third sample tested came positive.

Based on studies by experts, India’s chief economic adviser KV Subramanian has said Apr 20 that the peak for the second wave of the pandemic might be reached by the middle of the next month. He hoped that its impact on the economy would not be large.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 295,041 new Covid-19 cases and 2,023 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 21 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 15,616,130 cases and 182,553 deaths respectively.

A total of 13,276,039, or 85.01%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 2,157,538, or 13.82% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.17%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 295,041, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 167,457, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 125,561.

Twenty-three states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (62,097), Uttar Pradesh (29,574), Delhi (28,395), Karnataka (21,794), Kerala (19,577), Chattisgarh (15,625), Madhya Pradesh (12,727), Gujarat (12,206), Rajasthan (12,201), Tamil Nadu (10,986), Bihar (10,455), West Bengal (9,819), Andhra Pradesh (8,987), Haryana (7,811), Telangana (6,542), Jharkhand (5,080), Odisha (4,761), Punjab (4,656), Uttarakhand (3,021), Jammu and Kashmir (2,030), Assam (1,651), Himachal Pradesh (1,340), and Goa (1,160).

Five other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (602), Puducherry (638), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (320), Ladakh (250), Meghalaya (137).

Twenty-five states/Union Territories have reported 4 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (519), Delhi (277), Chattisgarh (191), Uttar Pradesh (162), Karnataka (149), Gujarat (121), Madhya Pradesh (77), Rajasthan (64), Punjab (60), Bihar (51), Tamil Nadu (48), Bengal (46), Jharkhand (45), West Haryana (35), Andhra Pradesh (35), Kerala (28), Uttarakhand (27), Goa (26), Telangana (20), Himachal Pradesh (16), Jammu and Kashmir (8), Odisha (5), Puducherry (4), Assam (3), and Chandigarh (4). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 1 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the second day at 2,011, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Apr 21. Of them, 1,660 had recovered, 303 were active and 48 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 142,965,972 and the deaths 3,044,492, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 21, 2021 at 12:50 PM.