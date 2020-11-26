India reports second highest rise in active Covid-19 cases since Oct 1

(TibetanReview.net, Nov26’20) – Active Covid-19 cases in India rose for the second straight day on Nov 25 – signaling a post-Diwali spurt in the pandemic with fresh infections outnumbering the recoveries — even as the most recently worst-hit Delhi showed some improvement in the situation by slipping to the third spot in the state-wise tally after remaining on the top of the chart in daily cases for nine consecutive days, reported the ndtv.com Nov 26. Also, though Delhi’s death toll at 99 on Nov 25 was lower, after recording more than 100 deaths every day for five straight days, it was still the highest in the country, the report added.

In fact, the rise in active cases in India on Nov 25 was the second highest since Oct 1, the highest being on Nov 24 when active cases rose by nearly 5,500. If active cases continue to increase, it would signal that the pandemic is on the rise again, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 26.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 44,489 new cases and 524 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 26 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,266,705 cases and 135,223 deaths.

A total of 8,679,138, or 93.66%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 452,344, or 4.88% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.46%. These were slight deteriorations over the previous day’s figures for the second successive day.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 44,489, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 36,367, leading to an increase in the number of active cases by 7,598.

Still, the number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 16th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, the this was also the 19th consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 466,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by eight other states with more than 201,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Assam, and Gujarat in that order.

Four more states/ Union Territories, namely Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 107,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 46,748 (↑65); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with over 8,100 deaths each, Uttar Pradesh with over 7,600 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,600 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,100 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,100 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Ladakh with between 978 and 108 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,245 (↑0), of whom 142 were active, 1,072 had recovered and 31 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 26.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 60,420,355 and the deaths 1,421,650, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 11:55 PM on Nov 26, 2020.

By Blogsdna