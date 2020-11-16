India reports sharp decline in Covid-19 cases, Diwali effects to be seen in following weeks

(TibetanReview.net, Nov16’20) – India has continued an unbroken trend of daily new recoveries outpacing daily new additions for the 44th day on Nov 16 morning, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 16. Besides, the country reported the lowest single-day addition in 155 days, mainly due to a combination of low testing and Diwali festivities, said another timesofindia.com report Nov 16.

The report also noted, however, that Covid-19 cases and deaths recorded during the week had also fallen sharply after having registered a rise last week.

While several north Indian states, led by Delhi, recorded an uptick in cases during this week, Maharashtra and the south reported a sharp decline, except in Kerala. However, the next weeks are seen to be crucial, as the impact of the festive season will only be known then, the report noted.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said Nov 16 that there were no plans to reimpose the lockdown, stressing that the “third wave is past its peak.”

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 30,548 new cases and 435 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 16 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,845,127 cases and 130,070 deaths.

A total of 8,249,579, or 93.27%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 465,478, or 5.26% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.47%. These continued to be improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 30,548, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 43,851, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 13,738.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the sixth day after remaining below six lakh for 12 consecutive days.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 431,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 210,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, andAssam in that order.

Six more states/ Union Territories, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 102,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,974 (↑60); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,400 deaths each; West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,300 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,400 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana with more than 2,000 deaths each; Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 11000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 963 and 221 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the third day at 1,165 (↑0), of whom 367 were active, 772 had recovered and 26 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 16.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 54,418,895 and the deaths 1,317,707, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:57 PM on Nov 16, 2020.

By Blogsdna