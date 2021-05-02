India reports slight decline in daily new Covid-19 cases, reported Tibetan cases hit 2,528

(TibetanReview.net, May02’21) –Although India reported a slight dip of 2.3% in daily new Covid-19 cases at below 400,000 this morning, its daily new Covid deaths hit yet another record high at over 3,600. Nevertheless, this was the first time in more than a month that India reported a reduction in daily new cases on a day of the week other than Monday (or Tuesday) when it routinely reports reductions due to less testing on weekends, as noted by the indianexpress.com May 2. Even so, it remains to be seen whether this was due to reduced testing.

The report noted that for the entire month of April, the daily count of cases had increased every single day, except on Mondays, when the cases decline owing to relatively lesser number of tests conducted on a Sunday. At the start of April, India had been reporting less than one lakh cases a day. This rose to more than 4 lakh cases a day, with the daily count rising on every single day.

More reassuringly, in the case of the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, the plateauing, and even the possible decline, has become very visible, the report noted. It said the active cases in the state had been going down steadily for the last 10 days, from a peak of 7 lakh achieved on Apr 22, to 6.63 lakh now.

However, the situation is not exactly reassuring in the case of capital Delhi which saw its highest number of daily new deaths so far at over 400. Although it reported a slight decline in daily new cases by over 1,800, this was mainly due to sharp decline in testing, something for which the city-state government was pulled up by the High Court.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 392,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 2 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 19,557,457 cases and 215,542 deaths respectively.

A total of over 15.99 million (15,992,271 or 81.77%), had recovered while the number of active cases was nearly 3.35 million (3,349,644, or 17.13% of the total). However, the case fatality rate has declined to 1.10%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 392,488, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 307,865, leading to a huge jump in the number of active cases by 80,934.

Only Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi with big caseloads have reported slight declines in active cases.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (63,282), Karnataka (40,990), Kerala (35,636), Uttar Pradesh (30,180), Delhi (25,219), Andhra Pradesh (19,412), Rajasthan (17,652), Tamil Nadu (19,588), West Bengal (17,525), Chattisgarh (15,902), Gujarat (13,847), Bihar (13,789), Haryana (13,588), Madhya Pradesh (12,379), Odisha (10,413), Telangana (7,430), Punjab (7,017), Jharkhand (6,323), Uttarakhand (5,493), Jammu and Kashmir (3,832), Assam (3,453), Himachal Pradesh (2,751), Goa (2,303), and Puducherry (1,379).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (799), Manipur (319), Meghalaya (262), Sikkim (259), Tripura (247), Arunachal Pradesh (217), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (208), Nagaland (158), Lakshadweep (156), and Ladakh (117).

Twenty-nine states/Union Territories have reported 10 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (802), Delhi (312), Uttar Pradesh (304), Karnataka (271), Chattisgarh (229), Gujarat (172), Jharkhand (169), Rajasthan (160), Tamil Nadu (147), Punjab (138), Haryana (125), Uttarakhand (107), West Bengal (103), Madhya Pradesh (102), Bihar (82), Andhra Pradesh (61), Telangana (56), Goa (54), Kerala (48), Jammu and Kashmir (47), Himachal Pradesh (28), Assam (23), Puducherry (12), Odisha (11), Chandigarh (11), Manipur (5), Lakshadweep (4), Nagaland (3), and Meghalaya (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had increased by 78 to reach 2,528, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 2. Of the total number of cases, 1,725 had recovered, 745 were active, and 58 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 152 million (152,240,390) and the deaths over 3 million (3,193,695), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM.