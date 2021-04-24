India reports third successive day of record over-300,000 Covid-19 cases, mid-May peak expected

(TibetanReview.net, Apr24’21) – The ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India may peak between May 11 and 15 with 33-35 lakh total active cases and decline steeply by the end of May, reported the ndtv.com Apr 24, citing a mathematical module devised by IIT scientists.

The scientists have also said Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana may see a high of new cases by Apr 25-30, while Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh might already have reached their peak in new cases.

“We have found that there is a reasonable chance that the active cases in India could peak sometime between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh cases. It is a sharp slope, but on the way down, it would likely be equally sharp, coming down very fast and by end of May may see a dramatic reduction,” PTI Apr 24 quoted Manindra Agrawal, professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Kanpur, as saying.

Meanwhile India reported its third successive day of record new cases of over 300,000 this morning as well as in the number of deaths as the country continued to be plagued by serious medical oxygen and hospital bed shortages for Covid patients.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 346,786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 24 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 16,610,481 cases and 189,544 deaths respectively.

A total of 13,867,997, or 83.49%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 2,552,940, or 15.37% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.14%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 346,786, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 219,838, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 124,324.

Twenty-three states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (66,836), Uttar Pradesh (36,605), Kerala (28,447), Karnataka (26,962), Delhi (24,331), Chattisgarh (17,397), Rajasthan (15,398), Gujarat (13,804), Tamil Nadu (13,776), Madhya Pradesh (13,590), West Bengal (12,876), Bihar (12,672), Haryana (11,854), Andhra Pradesh (11,766), Telangana (7,612), Punjab (6,728), Odisha (6,215), Jharkhand (5,741), Uttarakhand (4,339), Assam (2,384), Jammu and Kashmir (1,937), Goa (1,420), and Himachal Pradesh (1,189).

Eight other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (828), Puducherry (792), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (232), Ladakh (152), Meghalaya (143), Lakshadweep (134), Arunachal Pradesh (134), and Tripura (127).

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (773), Delhi (348), Chattisgarh (219), Uttar Pradesh (196), Karnataka (190), Gujarat (142), Tamil Nadu (78), Punjab (75), Madhya Pradesh (74), Rajasthan (64), Jharkhand (63), Haryana (60), West Bengal (59), Bihar (54), Uttarakhand (49), Andhra Pradesh (38), Telangana (33), Kerala (27), Himachal Pradesh (26), Jammu and Kashmir (19), Goa (12), Assam (12), Odisha (8), and Chandigarh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 145,717,857 and the deaths 3,088,402, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM.